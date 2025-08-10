What happened between Armie Hammer, Johnny Depp on The Lone Ranger tour?

Hollywood star, Armie Hammer has shared a surprising memory from the time he worked with Johnny Depp on the 2013 film The Lone Ranger.

The actor said that during the press tour for the film, he got Johnny Depp so stoned that the studio decided to keep them apart for the rest of the promotional events.

According to Armie Hammer, he was smoking a large amount of cannabis every day at the time and enjoyed getting others to join him.

One day, during a publicity stop, he offered Johnny Depp some, and the effect was so strong that Depp struggled to continue with the press schedule. After that incident, the organisers separated the two actors to avoid any more disruptions.

In The Lone Ranger, Armie Hammer played the title role while Johnny Depp portrayed Tonto. Despite the star power of Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp, the film was a major box office disappointment, resulting in huge losses for Disney.

Armie Hammer has since stepped away from Hollywood following personal controversies and has spoken openly about his past substance use.

He has shared that he now lives a sober lifestyle, focusing on what he calls behavioural sobriety. Johnny Depp, meanwhile, has continued to appear in films and remains a well-known figure in the industry.

The unusual moment between Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp during the press tour remains one of the actor’s most memorable stories from his time promoting The Lone Ranger.

