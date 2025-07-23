Johnny Depp teams up with Ridley Scott for ‘Hyde’

Johnny Depp is taking on a dark and mysterious new role as he has joined the upcoming graphic novel project Hyde. The project is developed by Ridley Scott and the production company Mechanical Cake.

According to Variety, Johnny Depp will co-own the property with Scott and Mechanical Cake. The graphic novel is expected to launch on Halloween this year.

In Hyde, Depp will play the character of Mr. Hyde, who lives in the sewers of London after defeating his alter ego, Dr. Jekyll.

The character will look like Johnny Depp, and the actor will be involved in shaping the character’s personality and actions.

The story will show Mr. Hyde exploring his dark side without any control, even turning others into Hydes using a strange serum.

The graphic novel will be released in two volumes, written by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, with art by Gary Erskine and Chris Weston.

Johnny Depp will provide creative input throughout the project.

Johnny Depp’s involvement is expected to bring a unique and intense energy to the series.

The first look of Hyde already shows a strong resemblance to Johnny Depp, giving fans a preview of the tone and style of the story.

Hyde will be introduced at San Diego Comic-Con during a special panel where the creators will talk about the making of the project.

Johnny Depp’s transformation into this new role marks a fresh chapter in his career.

This is not the only graphic novel in the works under this team. Ridley Scott and Mechanical Cake are also developing two other titles, Modville and Nick.

Earlier this month, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has revealed his real emotions at the time of his firing from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

Depp first played Gellert Grindelwald in 2016’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and later reprised the role in 2018’s ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

During the filming for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ in 2020, the Hollywood actor lost his suit against a UK publication, which referred to him as a “wife beater” over his ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations.