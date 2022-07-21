Johnny Depp confesses he ‘tortured’ Leonardo DiCaprio once!

Hollywood star Johnny Depp – who played an elder brother to actor Leonardo DiCaprio in his breakthrough movie ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ – admitted he tortured the latter during filming.

When the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star once opened up on the dark phase of his life during an interview, Johnny Depp spoke about being mean to fellow actor DiCaprio as well when the two were filming for their first collab, ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ in 1993.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (@whats.eating.gilbert.grape)

“It was a hard time for me, that film [What’s Eating Gilbert Grape], for some reason. I don’t know why,” he told the interviewer. “I tortured him[DiCaprio]. I really did.”

Johnny Depp narrated: “He was always talking about these video games, you know? I told you it was kind of a dark period. I was like ‘No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.”

Furthermore, the apologetic Johnny Depp stated, “I’d say the absolute truth is that I respect Leo a lot. He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching. He came to set, and he was ready to work hard, and all his ducks were in a row.”

Depp, who was in his 30s then, essayed the starring character of Gilbert Grape in the film, while the then-19-year-old DiCaprio was in the character of his younger brother, Arnold Grape. Lasse Hallstrom and Peter Hedges helmed and penned the coming-of-the-age drama respectively.

Along with Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film featured Juliette Lewis and Darlene Cates in pivotal roles.

The title received critical as well as commercial acclaim in the day.

