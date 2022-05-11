VIRAL: Johnny Depp doppelganger breaks the internet

Amid the blockbuster defamation battle of former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, netizens have found a doppelganger of the actor.

A video initially posted on the video application TikTok is going viral across social media platforms. The clip features Depp’s doppelganger – who happens to be a hairdresser at a men’s salon – performing his job.

Netizens have been losing it over the young lad’s uncanny resemblance to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star in terms of his looks, further supported by a Depp-like hairstyle and facial hair that he sported.

A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

One of the Instagrammers branded the barber as ‘Edward Scissorhands Jr’ referring to his similarly titled 1990 movie, while another joked, “That’s Johnny Debt cutting hair cuz of Amber.”

Some of the social users even believed that the guy looks like American rapper J. Cole as well. One of the commenters questioned if ‘he is single?’

Meanwhile, Depp and his former wife Heard return to the U.S. court in their infamous defamation trial.

For those unversed, Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard over a column she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’.

Heard never named Depp but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages. She countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered ‘rampant physical violence and abuse’ at his hands.

They met in 2009 on the set of the film ‘The Rum Diary’ and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

