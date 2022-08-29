Johnny Depp makes a surprise cameo at MTV VMAs

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a bizarre yet surprise cameo as a ‘Moon Man’ at MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, who is struggling to rebuild his career following the victory in the blockbuster defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, surprised the attendees of MTV VMAs last night as he appeared as a floating astronaut on the stage.

The cameo look of Johnny Depp was inspired by Moon Person statue of MTV VMAs, as he arrived with a spaceman helmet with his face digitally imposed on it.

“I needed the work,” Depp quipped at the VMAs stage, adding that he is available for ‘birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, or any old thing’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Depp won the legal battle against the ‘Aquaman’ actor in June this year. Depp, who was accused of physical abuse by his ex-wife, denied hitting her or any other woman in his life.

Following the verdict, the US jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard, whereas, the panel announced $2 million for her from the ‘Caribbean’ star.

On the professional front, Depp performed on a music tour with Jeff Beck after the end of the trial and is now gearing for his next directorial venture ‘Modigliani’, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Moreover, he is set to play King Louis XV in the French film ‘Jeanne du Barry’.

