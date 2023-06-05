Johnny Depp ‘noncommital’ to return in ‘Pirates’ franchise

Disney President Sean Bailey said Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is ‘noncommital’ to return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchise at this point.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sean Bailey talked about Johnny Depp’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow to the iconic franchise in an interview with an American entertainment news agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydeppoffical__)

Speaking about a possible sixth film, he claimed they have really good and exciting ideas, which would honour the previous films and brings something new to the table at the same time.

Related – Johnny Depp to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise for 6th film

It is pertinent to production studios respectfully parted ways when he got into legal battles with the British tabloid The Sun and his former actor wife Amber Heard.

Disney is planning a sixth movie and wanted to produce a female-centric ‘Pirates‘ spin-off starring Margot Robbie. The latter was shelved but the former can still go ahead.