Depp-Heard trial: Johnny to take stand again in final week of trial

Hollywood star, Johnny Depp will be called to stand again as the blockbuster trial against ex-wife Amber Heard enters the final week.

As per the reports, attorneys of the ‘Aquaman’ actor plan to call the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star to stand as a witness on Monday, as the trial between the former couple enters the seventh and final week.

Though the official statement from Depp or Heard’s rep is yet awaited, he is expected to be questioned following the testimony by actor Ellen Barkin – one of Depp’s former partners – who branded him as a ‘jealous man’ during the trial, who was often drunk and once threw a wine bottle in her direction.

The closing arguments for the trial will be heard on coming Friday.

For those unversed, Depp and Heard had returned to the stands in their blockbuster defamation trial revolving around allegations of spousal abuse.

The case centers on a column written by Heard for a foreign magazine in December 2018 in which she describes herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’ who was pilloried online after her assault claims.

The actress never names Johnny Depp, who she was married to, from 2015 to 2017 – but he sued her for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages.

Depp in return was countersued by ex-wife, Heard for $100 million on the account of ‘rampant physical violence and abuse’ at his hands during the two-year marriage span.

Comments