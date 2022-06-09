Johnny Depp to waive off Amber Heard’s damages but has a condition!

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is planning to waive off ruled damages on Amber Heard, as suggested by his lawyers.

As the blockbuster defamation battle between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard winded last week, the ‘Aquaman’ actor was fined to pay $15 million in damages to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star.

However, as per the latest statement by Depp’s lawyer during a TV show outing, he might waive off those damages as the trial ‘was never about money’. Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, lawyers for Depp, said, “We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified … this was never about money for Mr. Depp.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

“This was about restoring his reputation — and he’s done that,” the pair added. “It was a total win for Johnny.”

Lawyers also hinted that the actor may drop $8 mn damages if the ex-wife drops the appeal.

For those unversed, a US jury ruled the defamation battle in favor of Depp earlier. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the panel announced $2 million for Heard in damages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Later, a source close to the ‘Aquaman’ actor revealed that she is ‘broke’ due to hefty charges paid to the legal team by her in the bombshell defamation trial.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, when questioned if she would be able to pay the damages, said: “Oh no, absolutely not,” adding that the actor will likely go for appealing the verdict as she has ‘some excellent grounds’ for it.

Comments