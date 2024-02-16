‘Had gone to die on railway track but…’: Johnny Lever recounts darkest phase of life

Veteran Indian actor Johnny Lever recounted the darkest phase of his life and shared he even went to nearby railway tracks to attempt suicide during his teenage years.

One of the most acclaimed comedians in Bollywood with over 300 films to his credit, Johnny Lever was recently seated with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for a heart-to-heart tell-all on his podcast.

He candidly spoke about the highs and lows of life and revealed what brought him to this profession.

The veteran shared that the most difficult phase of his life was his childhood, because of financial issues and his abusive father. “That was the most difficult phase because I had to struggle a lot to look after my family,” he said adding that he had to earn bread for his family on a daily basis, as his alcoholic father never cared for them.

“At the age of 13, I had even gone to a nearby railway track to end my life,” he revealed. “Because I was so fed up with my father.”

“At that moment, the faces of my three sisters flashed in front of me, asking, ‘What about us?’ and there I got off the track and the train moved past me,” he explained.

The veteran also shared that he grew up in the Dharavi slums of Mumbai, India, and crimes and murders were quite common in the neighbourhood. He said that if he hadn’t been an actor, he would have also got into the underworld, and become a gangster, like most of his childhood friends.

