Johnny Lever sends prayers for the good health of Umer Sharif

Renowned Indian comedian Johnny Lever has sent his good wishes and prayers for the ailing Pakistani legend Umer Sharif.

Johnny Lever issued a video statement after hearing about Sharif’s deteriorating health in which he said, “Our beloved performer Umer Sharif sahab who has entertained the whole world and made us laugh is not doing well and it is saddening to hear.”

He went on to add: “We are all praying, and I request you all to pray as well so that he gets better soon.”

Johnny Lever also addressed Sharif directly in his message, referring to him as Umer bhai. “May God bless you with good health,” he said.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the federal government has formed a medical board for the treatment of Umer Sharif, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also visited a local hospital in Karachi to inquire after the health of the legendary comedian. read more

Earlier on Friday, Sept. 10, Sharif’s wife Zareen Ghazal issued a statement saying that the next 24 hours were critical for the performer. She also clarified that the family isn’t seeking any financial assistance from the government. “We are just seeking help to get Umer’s visa ASAP,” she said in a statement. read more