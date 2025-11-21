Johnson remembers Robin Williams: A tribute in the Jumanji sequel

As production for the upcoming Sony sequel to the Jumanji franchise gets underway, Dwayne Johnson has expressed a heartfelt tribute to Robin Williams.

In a recent Instagram video, Johnson revealed that his character will wear a necklace featuring the iconic dice from the original 1995 Jumanji film as a homage to Williams and the legacy he created. Johnson further explained, “This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams, as a way of honouring him and this entire franchise that he started”.

The production team also shared a photo of the film’s stars Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in costume. He noted, “Look who’s on the loose.” Hart added his own excitement, stating, “Back in action and loving it…I missed you, Jumanji. This one will be our biggest!”

This sequel follows 2017’s Jumanji: The Next Level, which rebooted the series inspired by Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s book. Jake Kasdan, who directed the previous films, returns for this untitled third instalment, co-written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, set to release on December 11, 2026.

Johnson also expressed his excitement about filming in Los Angeles, noting, “So good to be shooting in Los Angeles… I have not shot a film in Los Angeles in…I don’t know when”.

The cast includes Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Lamorne Morris and Danny DeVito. Johnson previously mentioned how much he enjoyed the table read, stating, “Our jaws were hurting from laughing so hard”.

The franchise has been a great success uptill now, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossing over $950 million and its sequel, The Next Level, exceeding $801million worldwide.