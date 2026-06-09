MUZAFFARABAD: Authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have registered a sedition case against leaders of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), following the emergence of an alleged audio recording linked to the group, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the case was filed in Muzaffarabad on the complaint of the AJK Home Department against Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leaders Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Khawaja Mehran Arshad. They have been accused of inciting rebellion through speeches and written statements.

Police registered the FIR under Section 124-A of the Azad Kashmir Penal Code, along with additional provisions related to incitement and public disorder. More than 1,000 unidentified individuals have also been named in the case.

The development comes after an audio recording allegedly featuring Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) surfaced on social media. The clip was also shared by State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, who termed it a serious security-related matter.

In the alleged recording, voices attributed to Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Khawaja Mehran are heard discussing conditions in Rawalakot and referring to developments allegedly linked to unrest.

The conversation further suggests that certain actions were dependent on escalation of clashes in Rawalakot before expanding to other areas, including Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Khawaja Mehran is also heard stating that law enforcement personnel were present in Rawalakot to maintain order, while Shaukat Nawaz Mir allegedly remarks that further objectives could not be achieved without large-scale confrontation.

Talal Chaudhry said the audio indicated a serious matter and suggested that multiple pieces of material related to the group already exist. He added that the alleged call required a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

He further stated that relevant institutions would conduct urgent inquiries into the audio leak, terming it indicative of violent intent behind the group’s objectives.

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