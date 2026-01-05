Three terrorists killed in joint CTD and police operation in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: Three terrorists were killed during a joint Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu region and Lakki Marwat Police in Begukhel, ARY News reported, citing CTD sources.

According to the CTD, the neutralized terrorists were involved in attacks on police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, and innocent civilians.

Among the deceased was a notorious target killer, Muhammad Nazeer (alias Mujahid), who was reportedly involved in the murders of a traffic constable and a CTD official.

The CTD further identified the other two terrorists as Fawad Ullah (alias Maaz) and Afnan Khan (alias Afnani).

Both were wanted for the targeted killings of security personnel. Authorities recovered weapons, mobile phones, and three identification cards belonging to a defunct organization from the scene.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, lauded the CTD and police teams for their successful action.

The IG stated that terrorists no longer have any safe haven in the province, adding that operations will continue until the last “Khawarji” is eliminated from the soil.

Earlier on Sunday, three on-duty traffic policemen were martyred in a shooting by unidentified motorcycle-riding militants in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The attack took place near Bannu-Dera Road, close to Sarai Naurang in Lakki Marwat.

According to DPO Lakki Marwat, Nazir Khan, the officers were performing traffic duties near Pardal Begokhel when the militants opened fire, resulting in the immediate deaths of all three personnel.

The deceased officers have been identified as Traffic Police In-Charge Jalala Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah.

They were transferred to Naurang Hospital, and following the incident, a large contingent of police launched a search operation in the area.

Last month, six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces following an attack in the Takhti Khail area, within the jurisdiction of the Saraye Norang Police Station in Lakki Marwat.

According to Ishaq Khan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bannu Hospital, one individual was killed in the attack, while 19 others sustained injuries.

The injured include three police personnel, five children, and one woman, the police stated.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan confirmed that six terrorists were killed during the successful retaliatory action.

He further noted that the operation is ongoing, with both Bannu and Lakki Marwat police forces participating in the clearance efforts.