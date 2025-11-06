Joint operation in Balochistan recovers two Karachi transporters

KARACHI: A multi-force joint operation in the Sohrab district of Balochistan successfully recovered two transporters who had been abducted from Karachi’s Garden area, ARY News reported.

The joint operation was conducted by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA Police), and the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in the Sohrab area of Balochistan, leading to the recovery of the two transporters, Amir and Shahzeb.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Raza Baloch, the transporters were kidnapped on September 23 near the Zoo in Karachi’s Garden area neighborhood, along with the car they were traveling in.

The kidnappers had demanded a whopping ransom of Rs 3 billion from the abductees, the SSP informed.

The joint operation was conducted based on technical intelligence in Balochistan. An operation to arrest the kidnappers is currently ongoing.

Earlier, the Police have arrested the gunman of Liaquat Mehsood, President of the All Dumper Truck Owners Association, for opening fire on protestors in Karachi.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Mairaj, has been taken into custody, and a weapon has been recovered from his possession.

The shooting took place in the Ramswami area, where residents were protesting after a garbage dumper ran over a motorcyclist, killing him and injuring his wife. Enraged locals damaged the dumper and set it on fire.

Reports said Liaquat Mehsood arrived at the scene with 20 to 25 armed men and opened fire on the protestors. The group later fled towards the Garden area while continuing to shoot.

Police have registered two separate cases at the Garden Police Station — one against the dumper driver, Niaz, and another against Liaquat Mehsood and his armed associates under various charges, including culpable homicide and negligence.

According to SSP City, raids are being conducted to arrest Liaquat Mehsood.

A day earlier, another tragic incident occurred near Hospital Chowrangi in Landhi, where a speeding dumper ran over two motorcyclists. One of them, 20-year-old Kashan, was killed, while 19-year-old Javed was injured.

The growing number of road accidents involving dumpers has sparked widespread public outrage, with citizens demanding strict action against reckless drivers and better enforcement of traffic safety laws.