Joint opposition meets MQM-P leaders at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition leaders held another round of talks with the government ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the Parliament Lodges ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The joint opposition reviewed the progress on MQM-P’s demand related to the provincial and federal affairs. The joint opposition assured MQM-P leaders of immediate fulfilment of their demands.

During the meeting, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also presented working paper on the MQM-P demands and terms of reference (ToRs) envisaged by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The MQM-P leaders said that they will take their final decision after consultations with Rabita Committee members regarding the no-confidence motion.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Akhtar Mengal, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and others, whereas, the MQM-P delegation is comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Waseem Akhtar, sources told ARY News.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that MQM-P has reached a political settlement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Moreover, a government delegation also held a meeting with the MQM-P leaders today.

The MQM leaders said that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has taken its own decision but they are due to take a final decision after consultations.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told ARY News that talks are underway with MQM and expressed hopes that today’s meeting will be conclusive.

Ismail said that the federal government is implementing the agreement with the MQM-P. He added that the PTI government will make all-out efforts to progress with the support of its coalition partners.

The governor said that they will also continue efforts to bring back the dissident PTI lawmakers.

