Joint Session of Parliament To be held on March 2

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a summary to summon a joint session of parliament on March 2, ARY News reported.

Officials said the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had sent a summary to the prime minister, later it was forwarded it to the president for formal approval in accordance with constitutional procedure.

The joint session is scheduled to be held at 3:00 PM. This will mark the ninth time the President has addressed such a session.

It is pertinent to mention that a joint session of parliament is traditionally convened at the commencement of every parliamentary year.

The address to both houses will formally open the new parliamentary year of the National Assembly of Pakistan and outline the government’s policy agenda for the months ahead.

Such joint sessions traditionally set the tone for legislative business, highlighting priority bills, governance goals and key national issues expected to dominate parliamentary debate.

Lawmakers from the National Assembly and Senate will attend the sitting, which serves as a ceremonial as well as procedural beginning to the parliamentary calendar.

The session comes as the government prepares to advance its legislative programme and steer parliamentary proceedings in the coming year