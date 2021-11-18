Joint session: PM Imran Khan appreciates spirit of MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Following the passage of historic bills in the joint session of the Parliament, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has appreciated the spirit of MNAs for attending the sitting despite being ill.

PM In his tweet thanked MNA Mohammad Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti who attended the joint sitting of the parliament despite being seriously ill and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid who was also in attendance despite the death of his brother.

On behalf of his party and the nation, the prime minister also thanked the lawmakers.

Read more: Govt passes Election Amendments Bill allowing EVMs, voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry suggested the opposition parties come to the Speaker National Assembly’s office instead of moving court.

Fawad Chaudhry in his Tweet said, “Understand the EVM system first, we will address all concerns, overseas Pakistanis cannot be turned down on their right to vote, it was our promise.”

The joint sitting of Parliament had passed a series of bills including the one granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and paving way for the use of EVMs in the general elections.

