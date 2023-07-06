Parliament passes resolution urging Int’l community to legislate desecration of holy books

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Sitting of the Parliament urged the relevant international organizations and states to legislate to criminalize the desecration of holy books, personalities, and places of worship, ARY News reported.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi was unanimously passed and strongly condemned the act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The resolution said that the parliament believes in respecting all religions, beliefs and their holy books. It urged that appropriate steps should be taken by the Swedish authorities against the perpetrators, including but not limited to the legal action and to ensure that no such act takes place in future.

The resolution also urged that incidents of Islamophobia should be dealt with the same seriousness as hate against other religions.

The House acknowledged and appreciated the convening of the OIC session for providing a platform to compile recommendations and devise a collective future strategy to counter Islamophobia.

The house called upon international community to take appropriate measures for promoting interfaith harmony to ensure that any act that hurts religious sentiments may never take place in future.

The parliament session has now been adjourned to meet again on the 25th of this month at five pm.