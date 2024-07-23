‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga connect, cause chaos

Warner Bros. is teasing for the upcoming film “Joker: Folie à Deux” by releasing the first full-length trailer on Tuesday, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

This sequel to the 2019 film “Joker,” both of which draw inspiration from DC Comics characters, is co-written and directed by Todd Phillips.

Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, also known as Joker, while Gaga joins the cast as Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn.

According to the official synopsis, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ follows Arthur Fleck as he is institutionalized at Arkham Asylum, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. During this time, Arthur grapples with his dual identity, discovers true love, and connects with the music within him.

The trailer highlights the chaotic relationship between Joker (Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Gaga) at Arkham Asylum and their subsequent turmoil in Gotham City. The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz.

Warner Bros. had released a teaser trailer in April.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is set to hit theaters on October 4.

This film marks Lady Gaga’s second major movie role following her performance in ‘A Star is Born’ (2018). Additionally, Gaga recently announced that she is recording new music.