First look: Jon Bernthal’s updated Punisher suit revealed

Jon Bernthal is officially back as the Punisher, and fans are getting their first proper look at his new costume for the upcoming Marvel Special Presentation.

After several years away from the role, Bernthal is once again stepping into the shoes of Frank Castle. The new special is currently being filmed and will act as a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest image of Bernthal’s updated Punisher uniform was shared online by photographer Steve Sands.

The outfit marks a fresh design for the anti-hero, showing clear changes since his Netflix appearances. The project is being co-written by Jon Bernthal himself along with director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

This upcoming story is expected to stand on its own, focusing on what Frank Castle has been through between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jon Bernthal is set to appear in both titles, and the special is likely to explain how his character moves from one story to the next.

Photos from the filming set suggest that the story takes place in the summer of 2027, just months after Daredevil: Born Again. One of the pictures even includes a poster for an event that places the timeline clearly within that year.

There are also hints that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be facing off against the Gnucci crime family.

A storefront for “Gnucci’s Family Restaurant” was spotted, linking to a well-known mafia group from the comics.

In the original stories, Frank Castle’s battle with the Gnuccis is one of his darkest.

Jon Bernthal has said that the new story will not be toned down. The special aims to stay true to the intense and gritty side of the Punisher character.

With his return, new uniform, and strong writing role, Jon Bernthal is once again becoming a central part of Marvel’s darker storytelling.