Jon Jones and Conor McGregor tipped for UFC return at White House event

UFC president Dana White is planning to to bring back Jon “Bones” Jones and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor for what could be one of the most historic UFC events ever.

US President Donald Trump revealed intentions to host a UFC fight card at the White House in 2026 to mark the country’s 250th birthday.

The announcement has sent waves through the MMA world, with UFC President Dana White hinting that it could be the biggest fight card the sport has ever seen.

Among the fighters linked to the event is Jon Jones, who is considered to be the most dangerous man alive right now.

Jon Bones Jones recently announced his retirement in June. Despite stepping away, Jones has now re-entered the drug-testing pool, a clear sign he is preparing for a comeback.

Read More: MMA legend Randy Couture burned, airlifted after track crash

Dana White has openly said that everyone wants to fight on this card, and Jon Jones is no exception.

The UFC president’s ideal headline fight features none other than Jon Jones facing current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones, who last competed in 2023, seems fired up by the idea of fighting at such a landmark event.

His re-entry into training just days after the announcement has sparked serious talk of a return.

Jon Jones remains a dominant figure in the sport, and his potential match-up with Aspinall would be a clash of eras, a returning legend versus a current champion.

Another big name showing interest is Conor McGregor.

The Irish fighter, who has not stepped into the Octagon since breaking his leg in 2021 during a bout with Dustin Poirier, could also feature on the White House card.

McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler earlier this year, but the bout was cancelled after he injured his toe during training.

Despite the setbacks, McGregor remains one of the sport’s biggest global icons and continues to draw attention whenever a major UFC event is discussed.

Dana White has not ruled out the possibility of McGregor and Jon Jones appearing on the same card.

He acknowledged McGregor’s massive influence and suggested that the event could be the perfect stage for both fighters to return.

With Jon Jones showing serious intent to fight again and Conor McGregor expressing interest, the White House UFC event is shaping up to be an unforgettable spectacle.

Dana White’s confidence in delivering a historic card only adds fuel to the excitement, and if both Jon Jones and McGregor return, it may well become the most talked-about event in UFC history.