Jon Jones declares himself UFC heavyweight champion in latest clip

Jon Jones has once again stirred debate in the MMA world by referring to himself as the UFC heavyweight champion, despite vacating the title earlier this year.

The 38-year-old fighter, who previously announced his retirement amid controversy, has returned to the spotlight with his recent appearances and bold claims.

Jon Jones had initially retired in June following a brief reign as heavyweight champion.

His decision to step away from the sport came as a surprise and left many fans disappointed, especially as it meant he avoided a unification bout with rising star Tom Aspinall.

UFC President Dana White confirmed that Jones had vacated the title, which only fuelled further criticism from fans and analysts alike.

However, weeks later, Jon Jones reversed his retirement following an appearance alongside former US President Donald Trump.

Since then, his actions have kept fans guessing about whether he truly intends to compete again.

Despite no official return being confirmed, Jon Jones continues to act as though he remains at the top of the heavyweight division.

In recent weeks, Jon Jones has been active outside the Octagon, taking part in combat sports seminars and promotional events.

He travelled to Thailand for training-related appearances and was even scheduled to appear on a Russian reality show similar to The Ultimate Fighter, before the show was cancelled due to an incident involving another fighter.

Now, Jon Jones has arrived in Moscow to attend the IBA Bare Knuckle fight event at Live Arena.

In promotional materials, he referred to himself as the UFC heavyweight champion, reigniting conversations online about his standing in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)



While fans continue to speculate about a possible return to the Octagon, Jon Jones shows no signs of letting go of his heavyweight status, at least in name.

His continued presence and self-declared title have left the MMA community divided, with some supporting his claim and others calling for him to prove it in the cage.

Also Read: Fresh legal trouble for Jon “Bones” Jones as new charges surface