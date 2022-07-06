Jonas brothers talk Nick’s fatherhood journey; call him ‘amazing dad’

Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Frankie spoke about the playdates of siblings with their kids; called Nick an ‘amazing dad’ to his daughter Malti Marie.

During a recent interview with an international news portal, the Jonas Brothers got candid about their big happy Jonas family and the latest addition to it, Malti Marie, the 6-month-old of star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The youngest of siblings, Frankie dubbed Nick as an ‘amazing dad’ to his daughter so far. Kevin also showed agreement with him and added, “He’s [Nick] really found so much joy in it. We’re just really happy for him.”

During the conversation, Kevin also mentioned of their ‘really fun’ playdates with ‘so many lovebugs in the picture’. “We try to spend as much time together as we can,” he told the outlet adding that the family members also ‘work together a lot throughout the year’ to make sure one big reunion during the holidays.

Additionally, Kevin revealed that as the Jonas siblings all live in different states, it’s their ‘mom’s [Denise] job’ to figure out the location for the annual reunion.

It is pertinent to mention that Kevin who is married to reality TV personality, Danielle Jonas, shares two daughters with her, Alena and Valentina. On the other hand, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are set to welcome their second child after their 2-year-old daughter Willa.

Kevin also termed the Jonas kids clan as a ‘little brat pack of kids’.

