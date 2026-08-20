American actor and musician Jonathan Jackson has paid a heartfelt homage to his “amazingly gifted” Nashville costar Hayden Panettiere following her death.

Nashville star Jackson took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of photographs with the late actress and penned a moving tribute to her. He began his post by writing, “I have no words to express the loss of our beloved Hayden. She had such a bright light within her. She was a sensitive soul. Incredibly funny and witty. Amazingly gifted, with a great sense of empathy and compassion.”

The General Hospital star shared that they both “grew up in the industry, although she started even younger than me, but we shared that,” adding that she was someone he enjoyed working with, as she was “focused, spontaneous and brilliant.”

Referring to his wife Lisa Vultaggio, Jackson stated, “The most important thing between friends and coworkers is trust, and we had this. Elisa and I both love and cherish her deeply, like our own sister. She holds that place in our hearts.”

He continued with his statement, “My prayer for her every day we worked together was that she would know how loved she is, and that she would find the peace that she was looking for. It’s not possible to express the shock and grief that so many of us feel right now.”

He in the end concluded, “Our humble prayers are with her family. May God’s angels carry you to your place of rest and true peace. We love you, Hayden. You will always be in our hearts. Always”.

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It is pertinent to mention that Jonathan Jackson worked with Hayden Panettiere in Nashville throughout its run, as it ran for six seasons from October 10, 2012, to July 26, 2018.

“Our humble prayers are with her family. May God’s angels carry you to your place of rest and true peace. We love you, Hayden. You will always be in our hearts. Always,” the Unsung Hero actor concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jonathan Jackson worked with Hayden Panettiere in Nashville throughout its run, as it ran for six seasons from October 10, 2012, to July 26, 2018.

For those unaware, Panettiere suddenly passed away at the age of 36 on August 16, 2026. Police have started investigating her death, and the actual cause of her death is pending; however, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office reported that she suffered cardiac arrest.