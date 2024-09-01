Jonty Rhodes criticizes Air India for disappointing flight experience

The legendry South African cricketer, Jonty Rhodes, expressed his frustration with Air India after a disappointing flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to detail a series of grievances, including a significant delay and a broken seat, which led him to sign a waiver before boarding.

Rhodes shared that his flight was delayed by over an hour and a half at Mumbai airport. Upon finally boarding, he discovered that his seat was broken, further adding to his frustration. The airline required him to sign a waiver acknowledging the seat’s condition, dampening his travel experience even more.

The former cricketer expressed his concern about the extensive travel schedule ahead, mentioning that he was “not looking forward to the next 36 hours.” His itinerary included a return flight from Delhi to Mumbai, followed by a long-haul journey from Mumbai to Cape Town, South Africa.

This incident follows another recent travel mishap for Rhodes, who had earlier criticized Ethiopian Airlines for losing his suitcase. His post on August 30 highlighted his ongoing bad luck with air travel, saying, “My flying bad luck continues…”

Rhodes’ posts have drawn attention to the challenges and frustrations faced by travelers, even those as well-known as the cricketing legend.

Take a look at the post here:

My flying bad luck continues – not only is my @airindia flight from Mumbai to Delhi over 1.5hrs delayed, but now I just signed a waiver as I board stating I accept that my seat is broken ðŸ˜ #whyme ðŸ˜‚ Not looking forward to the next 36hrs with a return to Mumbai from Delhi andâ€æ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) August 30, 2024

In response to his post, Air India issued an apology and promised to investigate the matter.

“Dear Sir, we regret to hear about your experience. Rest assured, we will thoroughly investigate your concern and ensure your feedback is shared internally.”