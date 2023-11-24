Jonty Rhodes hits back at troll slamming him for ‘not sharing food with driver’

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes, renowned for his exceptional fielding skills, was recently seen enjoying some of the local delicacies recommended by his cab driver at India’s Bengaluru airport.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 54-year-old former cricketer expressed gratitude for the suggestion by the cab driver, relishing a meal of Mangalore bun and Mysore masala dosa.

While many appreciated Jonty Rhodes for embracing the culture, one user thought that the person sitting in front of him was the taxi driver and criticised the legendary fielder for not ordering something for him and instead, opting to eat by himself.

“You could have ordered something for your taxi driver. Being a celebrity doesn’t give you class,” the troll commented on South African’s photo.

Rhodes, visibly unimpressed, responded to the user, clarifying that the person seated with him was not the taxi driver. He explained that the driver did not join him for the meal but had only ordered the food.

In a pointed reply, Rhodes said, “I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou.”

Jonty Rhodes’ reply to the user saw many comments from users, who urged the former cricketer to not take such accounts seriously on social media and criticised the user for the reply.

One user reassured him, saying, “Sir you are a legend and please don’t pay attention to these online trolls.”

Another commented, “You don’t owe any explanation to anyone but thanks for clarifying. You are the best.”

The former South African cricketer did not stop at just eating Mangalore bun and Mysore masala dosa, but decided to explore Bengaluru further and on Friday, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about drinking tea and coffee at Murugan Cafe and praised the person making the beverage for him.