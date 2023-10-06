Jonty Rhodes runout voted as greatest World Cup moment ever

As part of the buildup of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, In a poll, Jonty Rhodes’ – one of the greatest fielders of all time – iconic run out of former Pakistani captain Inzamamul Haq at the 1992 World Cup stage was voted the greatest moment in the tournament’s history.

The poll conducted by the ICC featured a total of 32 “ICC Men’s World Cup Greatest Moments” and set one moment after another side by side in a knockout format.

The two runouts – one was Jonty Rhodes’ run-out of Inzamamul Haq in the 1992 World Cup, while the second runout of Allan Donald which helped Australia tie the 1999 semi-final against South Africa – were competed neck to neck in the poll, but the first one eventually voted more than the second run-out.

The other semi-final featured two of the most celebrated moments in Indian cricketing history, Kapil Dev’s running catch of West Indian batsman Viv Richards in the 1983 final, and MS Dhoni’s six off Sri Lankan pacer, Nuwan Kulasekara that sealed the 2001 final.

Rhodes’ and Dhoni’s moments won the polls from their categories and advanced to the finals, which was eventually won by the 1992 World Cup runout moment.

Before Rhodes, there were great fielders playing the game, however, this run-out – occurred during the 1992 World Cup – revolutionized ODIs in many ways. The introduction of colored attire, the new-age television coverage, and night cricket – all these elements came together to change cricket broadcasting differently.

That runout left a mark on the stage as Children around the world – who had once aspired to do batting all the day – now started diving on rocky surfaces and come up with bruised knees and elbows as the run-out aspired them to become the next Jonty Rhodes.