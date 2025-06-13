Jordan closes airspace as Iran launches drones at Israel

AMMAN: Jordan has closed its airspace on Friday, saying it would not tolerate any violation of its airspace, hours after Iran launched a drone attack on Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Tehran.

“Jordan’s national security is a red line, and it will not allow any attempt to threaten its security and the safety of its citizens,” government spokesperson Mohammad Momani said in a statement carried by the state news agency Petra. He did not provide further details.

The statement echoes comments made by the government in April 2024, when Jordan intercepted Iranian drones and missiles en route to Israel. That incident followed an Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomatic compound in Damascus, Syria.

The April interceptions drew domestic criticism, but the government defended the move as necessary to “protect citizens and residential areas.”

Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) has closed the country’s airspace, suspending all inbound, outbound, and transit flights as a precaution.

CARC Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto said the decision aligns with international aviation safety protocols, including the Chicago Convention, which governs air navigation standards. He added that the measure is part of broader efforts to ensure air travel and passenger safety amid rising regional tensions and will be reviewed regularly based on risk assessments.

Strategically located, Jordan borders Israel and the West Bank to the west and Iraq – a close neighbor of Iran – to the east.