Jordan says intercepted 79 Iran missiles, drones in war's second week

Jordan’s military said on Saturday that it had intercepted 79 missiles and drones launched by Iran at the kingdom during the second week of the Middle East war.

The conflict began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has quickly spread across the region.

Jordan’s armed forces said in a statement that “85 missiles and drones were launched directly from Iran” toward Jordan “during the second week of the war, targeting vital sites”.

They added that the air force had intercepted 79 of them, while five drones and one missile landed in Jordan.

The spokesperson for Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said in a statement that fragments from 93 rockets and drones fell during the war’s second week “in most of the kingdom’s provinces, injuring nine people”.

Last Saturday, Jordan accused Iran of targeting the country’s vital installations and firing 119 missiles and drones at its territory during the first week of the war.