Porto great Jorge Costa dies aged 53 after cardiac arrest

Former Porto captain Jorge Costa died on Tuesday at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the club’s training centre, the Portuguese side said.

The former defender, who was serving as Porto’s Director of Professional Football in his second season in the role, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

“Throughout his life, both on and off the pitch, Jorge Costa embodied the values that define FC Porto: dedication, leadership, passion and an unshakeable spirit of conquest,” the club said in a statement. “He left his mark on generations of fans and became a symbol of Portismo.”

Over his career, Jorge Costa played 530 games in all competitions – 383 for Porto and 50 for Portugal’s national team.

Costa earned the nickname “Bicho” (Animal) from teammate Fernando Couto during their partnership in central defence. As captain, he led Porto to UEFA Cup glory in 2003 and a Champions League triumph in 2004 under manager Jose Mourinho.

The defender was one of six players to win five consecutive Portuguese league championships with Porto, alongside Aloisio, Drulovic, Paulinho Santos, Rui Barros and Folha.

Jorge Costa returned to the club in April 2024 as director under new president Andre Villas-Boas.

“Jorge Costa’s legacy will always remain alive in the memory of all Porto fans. You will never be forgotten, Captain,” the club added.