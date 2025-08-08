web analytics
Josh Brolin open to return as Thanos in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has revealed his willingness to return as Thanos in Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

After a brief appearance in 2014’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron, the actor officially debuted as the supervillain in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in 2018.

Josh Brolin voiced the character and also delivered the motion capture performance for Thanos.

The Hollywood actor reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which sees the end of the character in the film’s ending.

While Thanos’s story appears to be culminated in the Marvel, Josh Brolin has said that he would return immediately if the makers of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ ask him to do so.

“The Thanos thing, if they called me in London right now and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ I’d be like ‘I’ll be there tomorrow,’” the Hollywood actor said in a recent interview.

Read more: Josh Brolin explains his mixed feelings about ‘The Goonies 2’

Brolin went on to assert that he talks to the Russo brothers, the co-directors for the upcoming, on regular basis.

“I talk to Joe a lot… I love them, I love both of them, I think they’re amazing,” the Hollywood actor said.

With him open to return as the supervillain, fans might get to see more of Thanos in the future, given the expanded multiverse in Marvel.

Meanwhile, the studio has confirmed that the main villain in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ would be Doctor Doom, played by Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr.

The film is set to release in theatres in December next year.

