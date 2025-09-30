Josh Hartnett hospitalized following car crash in Canada

Actor Josh Hartnett was briefly hospitalised in Canada earlier this week after his car collided with a police vehicle in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

As reported by the foreign media, ‘Oppenheimer’ star Josh Hartnett, 47, was rushed to a nearby hospital in the early hours of Thursday, September 25, after the SUV he was riding in, which was driven by an unidentified 59-year-old man, was struck by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol vehicle in the capital of Newfoundland, at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue, his rep confirmed.

Per the statement by the police department, both the SUV and the patrol vehicle sustained ‘significant damage’, and the driver and passenger were hospitalised for ‘what is believed to be minor injuries’, while the officer involved in the crash was taken to a local medical centre as a precaution.

Reportedly, Hartnett, who was travelling from the set of his upcoming Netflix series, created by ‘The Umbrella Academy’ writer Jesse McKeown, has since been released from the hospital and is back at work.

While more details about the project, including the title, are kept under the wraps, he co-stars with Charlie Heaton and Mackenzie Davis in the series, revolving around a small coastal town terrorised by a mysterious sea creature.