Josh Hazlewood: Australian pacer ruled out of T20I World Cup

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20I World Cup after failing to regain full fitness.

Selector Tony Dodemaide said the team had hoped Hazlewood would recover in time for the Super 8 stage, but he requires more time to become fully fit.

Hazlewood picked up a hamstring strain while bowling for New South Wales in the final Sheffield Shield match before the Ashes.

During his recovery, he developed Achilles issues, which ruled him out of the Ashes series and severely disrupted his preparation.

Sean Abbott, who has travelled as a reserve, remains an option if Australia decide to add a replacement later.

Dodemaide added that no replacement is being announced at this stage, as sufficient bowling options are available in the squad for the opening matches.

It is worth noting that Australia captain Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on 11 February against Ireland, while spinner Adam Zampa has been declared fit for the tournament.

The Australian batters struggled against spin on slow, turning pitches in recent Pakistan tour that ended up whitewash loss for them and the conditions are similar in Sri Lanka.