Former undisputed champion Josh Taylor announces shock retirement

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 34 on medical advice on Monday.

The former undisputed world champion, who once held all four undisputed titles in the 140lb super-lightweight division, announced his retirement more than a year after he underwent eye surgery.

After undergoing eye surgery in February 2024, Josh Taylor was advised by doctors to leave boxing, which has put his eyesight at risk.

Considered one of the greatest Scottish boxers, the 34-year-old won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

He went on to become world champion in his 15th fight, unified champion in his 16th and undisputed light-welterweight champion in only his 18th bout.

However, an eye injury cut his boxing career short, as he bid farewell to the ring in an emotional statement.

In a statement shared with UK media outlets, Josh Taylor said, “Right folks, this isn’t an easy post for me to write, but on the advice of my doctors, it’s sadly a necessary one”

He continued, “As has been publicised before, I’ve had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight.

“While the fighter in me always wants to box on, I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself.”

The former undisputed world champion maintained that he will have to leave boxing on the advice of doctors.

“I am just a kid from the Pans who scaled the very top of the sport but I could not have done it without those who have supported me through thick and thin,” Josh Taylor concluded.