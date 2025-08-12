Joshua Jackson sparks rumours with ‘Bridgerton’ actor Simone Ashley

Canadian actor Joshua Jackson and British starlet Simone Ashley have sparked dating rumours after the two were spotted together in NYC.

As captured by foreign media, Joshua Jackson, 47, and Simone Ashley, 30, both single at the moment, stepped out in New York City over the weekend, giving rise to romance speculations as the two strolled on the streets holding hands.

Notably, this outing came amid their respective filming schedules in the city for ‘Happy Hours’ trilogy and ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’.

However, reps for both the stars are yet to comment on the buzz.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star was previously married to fellow actor Jodie Turner Smith from 2019 until she filed for divorce from him in 2023. The couple shares a five-year-old daughter. He then confirmed dating Lupita Nyong’o; however, she announced last October that they are no longer together.

Earlier this year, Jackson sparked rumours of rekindled romance with co-star Katie Holmes, whom he previously dated in the ’90s, as the two reunite for the ‘Happy Hours’ trilogy.

On the other hand, the ‘Bridgerton’ alum was dating former lawyer Constantin ‘Tino’ Klein since 2022, until their split this February.