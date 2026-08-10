Michael Jackson’s nephew Jourdynn Jackson has given fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of Michael, sharing never-before-seen black-and-white photos from the set of the hit biopic.

Jourdynn – who is the half-brother of Michael star Jaafar Jackson – photographed his sibling throughout production as Jaafar portrayed their late uncle, the King of Pop.

The intimate images were shared by Entertainment Weekly exclusively ahead of the film’s streaming premiere on Starz.

Speaking about the experience, Jourdynn said producer Graham King trusted him with his camera after seeing one of his photographs of Jaafar rehearsing early in production.

“I’m grateful he gave me the opportunity to be a fly on the wall to capture some of these moments,” Jourdynn said, describing the experience as an “amazing” one.

Jourdynn said some of his favorite images were captured during rehearsals and pre-production, when Jaafar was able to fully focus on his performance away from the cameras.

“There were moments when it was just Jaafar in the room, completely locked in and giving it everything,” he recalled.

Jourdynn also captured a mini family reunion on the set, including a photo of his brother Jermajesty Jackson alongside Prince Jackson, Michael’s eldest child with his second wife, Debbie Rowe.

Another image features Jaafar in character alongside Kendrick Sampson, who portrayed legendary music producer Quincy Jones in the film.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael went on to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, earning approximately $1.02 billion worldwide.