Journalist Athar Mateen shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men on Friday opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, armed motorcyclists intercepted a four-wheeler in Nazimabad and opened fire on it, killing the driver. “He has been identified as Athar Mateen, a journalist by profession,” the police said.

While sharing the eye-witness account, the police said that the attackers left behind their motorcycle and ran away while snatching a two-wheeler from a passerby.

The police claimed that initially, they had the report of a citizen being shot dead over resisting a mugging bid.

While detailing the incident, SP Gulberg Tahir Noorani said that initial reports received by him suggest that the motorcyclists opened fire on a vehicle in a rage after being hit by it.

“The suspect later fled the scene,” he said and added that more information regarding the incident is being gathered.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

The body has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

