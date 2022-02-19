Journalist Athar Mateen’s funeral prayers held in Karachi

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of journalist Athar Mateen, who was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, was offered on Saturday afternoon.

Mateen’s funeral prayers were held at Clifton’s Al-Siddiqui mosque at 2pm. He will be laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the journalist’s family members, and leaders of various political parties attended the funeral.

Mateen, who was working with a private news channel as senior producer, was shot dead near the Five Star Chowrangi in the port city’s North Nazimabad for thwarting a robbery Friday.

The police said that journalist Athar tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said.

