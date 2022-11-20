Journalist fraternity reacts to Tasneem Haider’s startling allegations

The journalist fraternity has strongly reacted to the startling allegations levelled by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) London spokesperson Tasneem Haider Sheikh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Saeed Jahan Alias Lala Asad – the Secretary Finance of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) – demanded the arrests of the responsible persons after Tasneem Haider’s shocking revelations. He said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should be included in the investigation into Arshad Sharif’s assassination case.

The senior anchorpersons of ARY News, Maria Memon and Khawar Ghumman, said that shocking claims were made regarding Arshad Sharif’s assassination case. They said that reservations were earlier raised over the government’s investigation. They added that it is inevitable to hold an UN-led inquiry into the case.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s London chapter, Tasneem Haider Shah, alleged that the assassination plots against PTI chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared by PML-N in London. He directly blamed PML-N for carrying out the gun attack on Imran Khan and the assassination of Arshad Sharif.

Tasneem Haider Shah – the PML-N London spokesperson – levelled serious allegations against his party’s top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

Shah claimed that he is ready to record his testimony before the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He added that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reaches London.

Tasneem Haider Shah revealed that PML-N was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slain senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif was assassinated in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23, whereas, the gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan was carried out on November 3 in Wazirabad during the long march.

