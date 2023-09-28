Journalist Khalid Jamil released from Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Khalid Jamil has been released from Adiala Jail – Rawalpindi today after the local court granted bail to him, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, a local court in Islamabad granted post-arrest bail to journalist Khalid Jamil in a case pertaining to spreading a “provocative narrative against the state institutions through social media platforms”.

The hearing of Jamil’s bail plea was conducted by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand. After receiving the mandamus [robkar], the jail authorities released the journalist.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand granted post-arrest bail to the journalist against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

On Sunday, Khalid Jamil was sent on judicial remand of 14 days in the case. The journo had challenged his arrest.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused was found “sharing and spreading highly intimidating content/tweets on social media platforms, including X”.

The FIR invoked Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). It also included Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The FIR asserted that the journalist was found to cause “harm to Pakistan”.

On Monday, anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was “recovered” and reached his home safely, according to Sialkot police, after going missing for nearly five months.

Imran Riaz was arrested on May 11 from the Sialkot Airport under 3MPO after the May 9 protests that broke out throughout the country following the PTI chairman’s arrest from Islamabad High Court.

In a post on X/Twitter — the Sialkot police said: “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

The family of Imran Riaz has also confirmed his recovery.