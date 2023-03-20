Journalist Siddique Jan arrested from outside office in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A journalist and Bol News Bureau Chief Siddique Jan has been arrested from outside his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Journalist Siddique Jan was arrested by plainclothes men from outside his Bol News office in Islamabad. Sources said that the journalist was arrested for a viral video of teargas shelling.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt condemned the arrest of Siddique Jan and slammed the government for harassing the journalists a tradition.

PFUJ Secretary-General said in a statement that the arrests of journalists are a condemnable and sorrowful move.

Lala Asad Pathan – PFUJ Finance Secretary – also condemned Siddique Jan’s arrest. He hinted at countrywide protests if the rulers keep going on arresting and harassing the journalists.

A few days ago, Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh, co-Chairman of BOL TV and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO), was arrested from Islamabad airport.

According to the BOL administration, Shoaib Sheikh was arrested by Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Islamabad Zone.

In a statement, the FIA said that the BOL TV’s co-Chairman was arrested over persistent absences despite receiving the call-up notices. “The authority has served several summon notices to Sheikh in a case,” it said.

However, the investigation agency said, Shoaib Sheikh failed to appear at the FIA headquarters despite several notices.

