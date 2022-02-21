JPMC doctors end protest after talks with administration

KARACHI: Doctors of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) have ended protest of various departments of the hospital, ARY News reported.

The doctors ended the protest after successful talks with the administration of the hospital.

Outpatient departments (OPD) services at the hospital resumed following the end of the protest.

Earlier today, Jinnah Hospital’s doctors boycotted various departments of the hospital complaining poor security after a stabbing incident.

A burqa-clad man yesterday stabbed two doctors in the emergency ward of the JPMC when they tried to save a colleague lady doctor from the attack.

The doctors also staged a sit-in in front of Najmuddin Auditorium of the hospital.

In a terrifying incident at Jinnah Hospital yesterday, a burqa-clad man attacked a lady doctor in the emergency ward. The male doctors managed to stop the unidentified man from attacking their fellow medic but they sustained injuries from the attacker’s knife.

The attacker was caught at the crime scene and was handed over to the police.

The condition of injured doctors is out of danger. After the knife attack, the work at the emergency ward of the hospital was temporarily affected.

Comments