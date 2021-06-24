JPMC torture: Health dept rejects appointment of Dr Sikandar as assistant director

KARACHI: The federal health department on Thursday rejected the appointment of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center’s (JPMC) Assistant Anesthesiologist Dr Sikandar Hayat as assistant director, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the health department rejected the appointment of Dr Hayat as assistant director over allegedly harassing and subjecting the staffers to torture in the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Sikandar Hayat accompanied by Usman Zafar had harassed and tortured the employees in the admin block of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center two days back.

In a video that went viral on social media, the duo could be seen abusing and misbehaving with the employees inside the admin block.