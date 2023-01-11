Jr NTR picks his favourite Marvel character

Jr NTR is enjoying the international success of his film ‘Rise Roar Revolt (RRR)‘ after its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the celebrities of Bollywood and Pan-Indian film industries congratulated him for the achievement.

Jr NTR, who played the role of revolutionary Komaram Bheem, is promoting ‘RRR’ overseas ahead of this year’s Oscar Awards. During an interview with US news agency Variety, he opened up on his plans to work in Hollywood and named his favourite Marvel character.

The actor said he would love to work in Hollywood and picked Iron Man his favourite Marvel character as people can relate to him.

“He’s so relatable,” he said. “He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk.”

It is to be noted that the reports of ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ actor Allu Arjun making his Hollywood debut by playing a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe made rounds last year.

An insider told an Indian news agency that the ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ star met a famous Hollywood director for a film in Marvel or DC film franchises when attending an Indian Day Parade in New York City in the United States.

“Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry,” a source said. “While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a superhero franchise that he was offered.”

