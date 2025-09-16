Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory

Former Chelsea and Manchester United star Juan Mata has signed for Australian side Melbourne Victory.

The 37-year-old spent last season with A-League rivals Sydney Wanderers, where he managed to get only seven starts.

Mata says he has joined Victory wanting more playing time.

“I’m not somebody that demands game time for just the sake of it,” said Mata.

“I really felt the energy in the club. I really felt that they wanted me here. I am driven and motivated to help this team win trophies and to work with the club as part of a longer-term plan to strengthen football in the country.”

He was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship-winning squads of Spain.

After proving himself as Valencia’s talisman, he signed for Chelsea in 2011 where he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

He then join the Red Devils in 2015, for a then club record fee of £37.1m. He won the FA Cup, League Cup and their first Europa League in 2016-17.

Mata then had spells at Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe before moving to Australia.

Victory were runners-up last season and begin the new campaign at home against Auckland FC on 18 October.