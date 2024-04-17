Anil Kapoor, Sridevi’s ‘Judaai’ was predicted ‘flop’; Here’s why!

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor of the blockbuster film ‘Judaai’ recounted when he was told by people that the title starring his late wife Sridevi and his brother Anil Kapoor would not perform well at the Box Office.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, to promote his latest film ‘Maidaan’, Boney Kapoor got candid about the challenges he faced before releasing each of his superhit movies.

Recalling the obstacles in making titles like ‘Judaai’, ‘Wanted’ and ‘No Entry’, he said, “I’ve been through various challenges. Meri pichli kai filmon mein mujhe tarah-tarah ke challenges face kiye jaise (I faced different challenges in my previous films like) Mr India, No Entry, Wanted, Judaai.”

Kapoor continued, “During Judaai, there was a different challenge. My wife [Sridevi] was pregnant, and Anil [Kapoor] was the hero. Logo ne kaha picture kaise chalegi, bhabhi ke saath pair kiya hai (People said that the project would not work because the hero was paired opposite his real-life sister-in-law).”

“No Entry ke time meri financial struggle this (There were financial struggles at the time of No Entry). Similarly, during Wanted, I struggled financially. Iss film ki alag journey hai (That film has a different journey),” he concluded. “Challenges have been thrown at me, and I’ve come out of it safely.”

Notably, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar starrer ‘Judaai’, which was the remake of the Telugu-language flick ‘Subhalagnam’, inspired by the Kannada film ‘Ajagajantara’ and the American title ‘Indecent Proposal’, turned out to be a major commercial success upon its release in 1997.

With the Box Office collection of INR28.77 crores against the budget of INR6.30 crores, the rom-com drama, directed by Raj Kanwar, was the eighth-highest-grossing film of the year and received widespread acclaim, particularly for the performances of the lead actors.

