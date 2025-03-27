web analytics
Jude Law’s first look as Putin from ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ stuns fans

Hollywood actor Jude Law’s first look as Russian President Vladimir Putin for the upcoming drama ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ has taken the internet by storm.

The film, based on political strategist Vadim Baranov, who becomes an advisor to Putin, is currently being shot in Latvia, according to foreign media outlets.

Jude Law, 52, will be seen playing the Russian president in the biopic, set in the 1990s.

Amid the filming of ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin,’ the Hollywood actor’s first images as Vladimir Putin have surfaced, leaving fans stunned by his exceptional transformation for the upcoming title.

The Hollywood actor was spotted dressed as the Russian president, with hair and make-up to mimic Putin’s image.

Jude Law spotted as Vladimir Putin on set in Riga Filming is underway in Latvia for ?The Wizard of the Kremlin?. Hollywood actor Jude Law is playing the lead role ? Vladimir Putin. Here are the first shots from the set, where Law appears fully in character and makeup. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Giuliano da Empoli. Set in the 1990s, it follows political strategist Vadim Baranov, who becomes an advisor to Russia?s future president and witnesses the rise of an authoritarian regime.

Jude Law was seen wearing a tailored suit and chatting to another member of the cast.

‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ is based on the novel of the same name by Giuliano da Empoli.

Set in the 1990s, the political thriller will follow Vadim Baranov, who becomes an advisor to Vladimir Putin before he becomes Russia’s president.

In an earlier interview, Jude Law discussed his role in the upcoming film while admitting that he was ‘hesitant’ to talk about the project.

“I say that hesitatingly because I haven’t really started work on it yet. I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, ‘Oh Christ, what have I said?’ That’s often how I feel whilst I say yes,” the Hollywood actor said in an interview with a US media outlet.

