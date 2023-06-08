Judge remarks case: Court reserves verdict on dismissing PTI chief’s bail

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea seeking dismissal of bail granted to the former prime minister and PTI chief in female judge ‘threatening remarks’ case, ARY News reported.

The plea was taken up by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman. Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi in his arguments before the court said the accused is taking ‘undue’ advantage of bail before arrest.

He pleaded with the court to reject the bail of the PTI chief and summon the guarantor in the case. The court has reserved its verdict on the plea.

The former prime minister is currently on bail in the case.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.