Judge ‘takes back’ application seeking leave till retirement

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir has taken back his application seeking leave till retirement, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the development came after the Ministry of Law and Justice did not accept the leave application.

It is important to mention here that the Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir sought leave till his retirement in March 2024.

In a letter to the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice, Judge Muhammad Bashir has sought leave in a letter on the ground of ill health till his retirement in March, sources said.

His retirement from service has been scheduled on March 14, this year. He has requested for leave from January 24 to Marcy 14, according to sources.

The high court and the law ministry have received his letter.

In the letter, he has expressed his inability to perform his duty owing to poor health, sources added.

Muhammad Bashir had heard references against former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sayed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shaukat Aziz and the PTI chairman.

Hearing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari was also held in accountability court presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir.