Judicial body directs judges to report ‘external influence’ within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) on Monday directed judges to report any instance of external influence within 24 hours to protect judicial independence.

The 54th NJPMC meeting was held at the Supreme Court under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi and attended by the chief justices of all high courts and Attorney General for Pakistan, according to a press release from the apex court.

The committee reviewed the implementation of its previous decisions and reiterated its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, accelerating access to justice, and ensuring efficient and effective judicial delivery.

Enforced Disappearances

The forum stressed the need for a comprehensive mechanism to ensure the production of any detained person before a magistrate within 24 hours. The Attorney General assured the body that a mechanism would be developed and presented at the next meeting.

Safeguarding Judicial Independence

Commending the high courts for formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the committee directed that stage-wise timelines from complaint filing to final action must be included.

It was decided that all such instances of extraneous influence shall be reported within 24 hours and action thereon shall be finalised within 14 days. The SOPs should also provide for immediate redressal measures to safeguard the dignity of the complainant Judge.

Reports will also be submitted to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for oversight and intervention where necessary.

Commercial Litigation Framework

The forum formed a subcommittee, led by Justice Shafi Siddiqui, to recommend reforms in commercial, revenue, and fiscal litigation, including recognition of foreign arbitral awards.

Timelines for Case Disposal

To curb delays, the NJPMC approved uniform timelines for case disposal — six months for family, rent, labour, and juvenile cases; 12 months for inheritance, revenue, and minor criminal trials; 18 months for contract enforcement and serious criminal cases; and 24 months for land disputes and murder trials.

The committee unanimously pledged to implement these reforms to enhance judicial efficiency and uphold the independence of the judiciary.

Case Categories and Timelines